ISAAC KIRBY SIGNING PHOTO

Macon County High senior cross country and track and field standout Isaac Kirby recently signed a letter-of-intent to continue his education and athletic career at East Tennessee State University. Kirby (middle) is pictured along with his mother, Tonya Kirby, and his father, Troy Kirby.

 Submitted

From the first moment that he began to think about becoming a college athlete, Isaac Kirby wanted to steer clear of the big city.

“It has been a goal since about the eighth grade,” Kirby said. “The only thing I really knew going into it is that I didn’t want to be a big city. Other than that, it was finding somewhere that I liked the best.”

