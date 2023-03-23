From the first moment that he began to think about becoming a college athlete, Isaac Kirby wanted to steer clear of the big city.
“It has been a goal since about the eighth grade,” Kirby said. “The only thing I really knew going into it is that I didn’t want to be a big city. Other than that, it was finding somewhere that I liked the best.”
Distance was another consideration.
“When all of this first started, I wanted to get far away from home,” Kirby said. “As I started visiting schools, I thought maybe I do want to stay a little closer. That made (Tennessee) Tech a little more appealing.
“Eventually, (East Tennessee State University) seemed like a good middle distance. It’s not too far, and it’s not too close either.”
Kirby recently signed a letter-of-intent to continue his education and his running career at ETSU.
“It really came down to ETSU and Tennessee Tech,” Kirby said. “On my visit, I really was just worried about finding somewhere that felt like home. Both ETSU and Tech felt like that. It ended up being a pretty tough decision … more difficult than I thought.
“I felt like I connected with their team pretty good (at ETSU). I loved the campus out there.”
Macon County High has loved having Kirby on campus too.
He’s a three-time qualifier for the state cross country meet, and he reached the state level in track and field as a sophomore and a junior, winning the Class AA state title in the 1,600-meter run last spring with a time of 4:20.10.
“I’d like to get another state title (this spring), hopefully two, at least,” Kirby said.
Kirby also qualified for the state meet in the 3,200-meter run twice.
His best finish in cross county came during his junior campaign, placing 34th in Class A-AA with a time of 17:39.68.
“It’s somewhere between 40-45 miles a week,” Kirby said of his training. “It varies from day to day. Some days are longer. Some days are shorter. Some days are speed workouts.”
Kirby was coached in cross country at MCHS by his father and mother, Troy and Tonya Kirby.
“It’s definitely mom and dad,” Kirby said of who was most excited for his opportunity. “I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Kirby is looking forward to it as well.
“I’m definitely excited,” the 18-year-old said. “The closer it gets, the more I’m excited.
“But it’s also like, ‘Am I ready to close this chapter,’ too.”
