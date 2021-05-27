Sloane Link enjoyed her small-school experience.
Now, she’ll transition back into a larger world.
The recent Red Boiling Springs High graduate signed a letter-of-intent to continue her education and softball career at Volunteer State Community College last Wednesday morning in the RBS library.
“I’ve really enjoyed being at Red Boiling Springs,” Link said. “It’s so small that you get to know everyone. You get to know everybody and how they act. I really enjoy being at a small school. I like to know everybody. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Link’s older sisters, Savannah and Sidney, have played softball, and her father, Sean, has coached (including coaching Sloane in both travel softball and for the past two years at Red Boiling Springs).
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been in softball because of my older sisters,” Sloane Link said. “My dad has coached it. I’ve always been in it.”
Playing college softball became more of a goal for Link due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended her junior season after only one week of play.
“Last year, it kind of clicked for me,” Link said. “When we didn’t have that season, it made me miss it a lot. It taught me to work harder and to start earning it (the scholarship).”
Link was a starting second baseman at two Class AAA schools — Gallatin High as a freshman and then at Wilson Central High School as a sophomore. She primarily played shortstop at RBS, which placed fifth in District 6-A this spring.
“Playing (Class) A, it taught me that level of competition,” Link said. “It’ll be challenging going into Vol State, going into that competition, but it won’t be that bad because I’ve kind of already played at that level.”
Sidney Link was a freshman pitcher for the Lady Pioneers this spring, posting a 14-4 record with a 2.28 earned-run average. In addition to tossing 12 complete games, she struck out 130 batters in 107 2/3 innings, and at the plate, she posted a .390 batting average with 31 runs batted in.
Vol State compiled a 38-10 overall record and a 25-3 mark in the Tennesse Community College Athletic Association.
“I knew (Lady Pioneer head coach Johnny) Lynn from previous years,” Sloane Link — who plans to pursue a careeer in physical therapy — said. “I like the way he coaches and does things. That really pulled me to Vol State.
“I’m really excited to start and see a different look at JUCO (junior college) playing. College is going to be challenging with school and softball. Even with the challenge, I’m really excited to start.”
