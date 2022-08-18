Macon County might be in line for a new tradition if the first Alumni Basketball Game gains a foothold.
The planned annual event will have its inaugural debut Aug. 27 at Macon County High School.
Admission is $3 and the cost to participate is $15 per player. Players will also receive a T-shirt. Gates and vendors open at 4 p.m. and game time is 5 p.m.
First-year MCHS girls basketball coach Kailyn Thompson has a sizable roster for the first game. At least 19 former players have signed up.
“We’re exited,” she said. “It is going to be a fundraiser for the basketball program, but I’m not looking at it to be our major fundraiser. Mostly, I’m just looking for it to be an opportunity for people to come back every year and see who they graduated with and for me to see some of our past players. We almost didn’t charge anything at all, especially to play.”
Essentially, the fundraiser is expected to raise a minimal amount of money, mostly to pay for the T-shirts.
The idea for the event was born this summer during workouts.
“It’s a trial run. It may be a bust this year but I’m hoping maybe it catches on when we do it for a year,” Thompson said, “and maybe we’ll have a bigger number of players next year. Ideally, love to have a whole girls game and have a boys game after.”
• Shandy White, 1993
• Jamie Ashburn, 2020
• Kelton Ballou, 2019
• McKaylee Mix, 2020
• Emily Ashburn, 2021
• Taylor Ward, 2021
• Michael Ashburn, 2017
• Spencer Hogin, 2018
• Conner Johnson, 2021
• Dillon McCormick, 2014
• Saranda Woodson, 2021
• Braydee Brooks, 2022
• Terra Pryor, 2013
• Haley Woodard, 2013
• Joseph Woodard, 2009
• Kyndal Bullington, 2018
• Riley Phillips, 2018
• Kailyn Thompson, 2013
• Holly Flowers
