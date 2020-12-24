Hallie Dickens has wanted to play college volleyball.
The Macon County High School senior standout had a few options, but her decision to sign a letter-of-intent with Cumberland University ultimately came down to the school dynamic as much as the volleyball factor.
“Last year, they did a camp here,” Dickens said. “I talked to them some. I kept in touch with them throughout travel season and high-school season. They were watching my videos a lot.
“When I got there (for a campus visit), I just really liked it.”
Dickens — who also had offers from Campbellsville (Kentucky) University, Trevecca Nazarene University and Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College — said that her comfortability helped her to decide.
“It has a really homey feeling,” Dickens said. “I wasn’t nervous being there. The coach was really nice. I talked with a player, and she was really nice. I know one of the players there, and she likes it there (Shea Moore).
“Even if Covid canceled our season, I’d still want to go to school there.”
Dickens signed on Dec. 15 in Macon County High’s Nera White Gymnasium.
“It is really fulfilling, kind of nerve-wracking but very exciting,” Dickens said. “I just want to be good and contribute to the team. I want them to realize, ‘Hey, we did a good job by offering her.’ ”
Dickens will join classmate Kaitlyn Driver, a middle hitter who signed with Cumberland less than a week earlier.
“It’s really exciting,” Dickens said of continuing to play with Driver. “We’ve always had good chemistry on the floor.
“It’s nice to know somebody there.”
Dickens has played with the Bravo Volleyball Club — which is based out of Bowling Green, Kentucky — in recent years.
“Since eighth-grade, it’s been something to where I definitely wanted to do this,” Dickens said of playing collegiately. “Going into freshman year, it was a goal. That’s when I started playing travel (volleyball).”
She concluded her senior season with 480 kills, 547 digs, 41 blocks and 54 aces, being named the Region 6-AA Tournament Most Valuable Player, an 11-AA All-District honoree and an 11-AA All-Tournament honoree as well.
She helped the Tigerettes win the program’s first regional title in October. Macon County suffered a five-game loss to Central Magnet (which placed third in Class AA) in a Class AA sectional match, the program’s first sectional appearance since 2014.
“It was really really fun to play,” Dickens said. “Even though we took some hard losses, losing to White House Heritage twice and losing to Springfield once, there wasn’t a time I didn’t enjoy this season. Everybody kept their heads up and kept fighting.
“I’ll miss being with everybody I’ve been with for so long. You know how they like things done and vice versa.”
Hannah Vadakin is in her first year as the Cumberland head coach after serving as the program’s assistant coach for the previous four seasons. The season for the Phoenix — who were selected fifth in the Mid-South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll after winning 22 matches last season — has been moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m 12 out of 10 … I am excited,” Dickens said. “I really miss the game (since the season ended in October). I went back and watched my old highlights, and I was like, ‘Oh, I miss it … so much.’ ”
