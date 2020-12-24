Macon County High senior volleyball standout Hallie Dickens signed a letter-of-intent to continue her education and volleyball career at Cumberland University on Dec. 15. Pictured at the signing are (seated, from left) Hallie’s brother Hunter Dickens, Hallie’s mother Janet Dickens, Hallie Dickens, Hallie’s father Troy Dickens, (standing) Macon County High athletic director Beverly Shoulders, Macon County assistant volleyball coach Kelly Swindle, Tigerette head volleyball coach Brooke Smith, Bravo Volleyball Club coach Morgan Shipley, Bravo Volleyball Club coach Nicole Whitson and Bravo Volleyball Club coach Jeff Whitson.