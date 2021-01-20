Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentElvis Lee Chaffin, 45, the 300 block of Hawkins Drive, Westmoreland, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 14 by Officer Josh Meador.
Brittany Page Bergdorf, 27, the 700 block of Maple St., Lafayette, charged with burglary, vandalism and criminal trespassing on Jan. 13 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Stephen Thomas Barber, 31, the 2800 block of New Harmony Road, Lafayette, charged with burglary, vandalism and criminal trespassing on Jan. 13 by Officer Jacob McClard.
David Tyler Stancil, 25, Gilmore Circle, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 13 by Officer Marcus Dennis.
Jacob Gadberry, 40, the 1000 block of Hicks Hollow Road, Westmoreland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and the manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 13 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Brittany Ellen Morgan, 28, the 3000 block of Old Highway 52, Lafayette, charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Jacqueline R. Bullington, 57, the 600 block of Hall Lane, Lafayette, charged with the manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed on Jan. 12 by Officer Logan Swindle.
Robert Foster Anderson, 29, the 4800 block of Cimaron Ave., Antioch, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 12 by Officer James Killmon.
Robert Stacy Kelty, 53, the 200 block of High St., Red Boiling Springs, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating evidence on Jan. 12 by Officer Shane Gregory.
Alan Michael Long, 32, the 300 block of Duncan Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and revoked bond on Jan. 12 by Officer Joseph Woodard.
Ron Carson Kendrick, 37, the 300 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with theft of property, burglary, evading arrest, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, revoked bond, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines on Jan. 12 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Jason Keith Clemons, 33, the 600 block of McMurtry Blvd., Hartsville, charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect on Jan. 12 by Officer William Tuck.
Corey Barnes, 41, the 100 block of Mills Lane, Portland, charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle on Jan. 11 by Officer Tyler Gann.
Amber Elizabeth Henderson, 29, the 1000 block of Witcher Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 11 by Officer Jacob McClard.
Dustin William Schuessler, 41, the 5100 block of Leath Lane, Westmoreland, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 11 by Officer Kyle Petty.
William Pope, 33, the 500 block of Golden Hollow Road, Dixon Springs, charged with failure to appear on Jan. 14 by Officer Mark Bartley.
Lafayette Police DepartmentStephen P. Tirjan, 19, the 500 block of Brattontown Circle, Lafayette, charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 14 by Officer Josh McClard.
Theodore Milligan, 26, the 500 block of Swanee St., Lafayette, charged with simple possession, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 12 by Officer Jeff Hix.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentJuan Garza, Jr., 46, the 500 block of East 7th St., Austin, Texas, charged with filing a false report and misuse of 911 emergency calls on Jan. 13 by Officer James Killmon.
Eugene Allen Roddy, 42, the 1000 block of Green Valley Road, Lafayette, charged with violation of probation on Jan. 11 by Officer James Killmon.
