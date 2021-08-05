John Conditt didn’t plan to coach during the upcoming season.
His plans changed.
Conditt — who has led the Macon County High School softball program for the past five seasons — was rehired last week.
“I’m really impressed with the principal (Daniel Cook, who was hired in June and contacted Conditt about returning),” Conditt said. “I like the vision he has for the athletic programs, and I had several kids calling me and wanting me to come back and parents also.”
The 72-year-old Conditt resigned in late May, pointing to 45-mile drive from his residence in the Elmwood community of Smith County to Macon County High as one of the factors along with his desire to spend more time with family and to travel as well.
“I want to stay in it,” Conditt said. “I think that’s my calling from God, to coach young people. That’s what I enjoy doing.”
In five seasons at the helm of the program, Conditt has led the program to a 115-43-2 overall record and a 41-9 mark against district competition.
The program has twice advanced to the region, including this spring.
“I was relieved when I found out he was coming back,” Macon County senior Trista Jenkins said. “Throughout the summer, you’re constantly asked, ‘Have y’all got a coach yet, and the answer was always no.
“While painting my senior parking spot, I had gotten the notification that we have tryouts and had asked Kara (Case) if she knew who our new coach was, and she said, ‘You’ve probably never heard of him.’ All i could think was, ‘I don’t know if this is a good or bad thing.’ She goes, ‘Good ‘ole coach John Conditt,’ so I was pretty relieved to know who the coach was and know how he coaches and was pretty excited to hear he is coming back.”
In 2017, the Tigerettes finished as the regional runner-up and reached one of eight Class AA sectional contests before suffering a 1-0 loss at Chattanooga Central.
Macon County fell one win shy of reaching the regional tournament in 2018 and 2019 (though the program won the regular-season district title in 2019).
After the 2020 season ended after one week of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigerettes compiled a 27-7-1 record and placed second in District 8-AA this spring and advanced to the region once again, suffering a 20-4 loss at Sequatchie County in a Region 4-AA Tournament semifinal contest.
Sequatchie County placed fifth in Class AA.
Macon County produced a 27-7-1 record this spring.
“We have some unfinished business to take care of that we need to take care of,” Conditt said. “I feel that we can have more success, and I think we can continue to improve the facilities.”
Conditt — who has hosted and worked camps and clinics this summer in addition to serving as the head coach of the Middle Tennessee all-star team during June’s Tennessee Softball Coaches Association (TSCA) All-Star games — has previously coached football and softball at various schools in both Tennessee and Texas.
Prior to Macon County, he served as the head softball coach at Antioch High, Whites Creek High and Page High School.
Conditt’s former player, Jenna Russell, will serve as one of his assistant coaches, as will Lance Spivey. Though he didn’t coach in 2021, Spivey was an assistant coach for the Tigerettes prior to that.
Middle Tennesee State University signee Abby Shoulders was the lone graduate for the Tigerettes. Shoulders was named the TSCA Miss Softball honoree in Class AA among the Middle Tennessee region, and she was also selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team in Class AA.
“With only losing one senior last year, I think we will have a pretty strong team,” Jenkins said. “We should be gaining some good upcoming freshman that could help the team out. We have the potential to make it to state, as long as all the girls push theirselves, and push the others.
“My expectations are pretty high. I think we will have a strong team and hope everyone will be as close as the team last year was. I think everyone else, along with me, is expecting a good season and is excited to have Coach C back.”
Jenkins is one of Macon County’s four seniors — including Case, pitcher Kenzie Stafford and centerfielder Allie Warner.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Conditt said. “I’m excited.
“It’s always been a passion for me. All I’ve ever done is play ball or be around ball.”
The team was slated to have tryouts on Tuesday, and they will begin offseason workouts in late October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.