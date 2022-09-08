Law Professor

Law Professor, ridden by jockey Julien Leparoux, wins the eighth running of the $400,000 purse FanDuel Tapit Stakes. Law Professor was bred by Twin Creeks Farm and is owned by Twin Creeks Racing Stable LLC.

 Jack Dobbs/Portland Leader

FRANKLIN, Ky. — Twin Creeks Racing Stable moved Law Professor from California because of the greater options offered with more racetracks in the East and Midwest. It proved a good move as the 4-year-old Constitution gelding won his first start for New York-based trainer Rob Atras, taking Thursday’s $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes on opening day of the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.

“It was incredible. I couldn’t believe it,” Atras said by phone of winning his Kentucky Downs debut. “I never expected to win first time at that track.”

