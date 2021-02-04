In an announcement last Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that he would lift the restrictions on Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) sporting events contained in Executive Order No. 74.
“The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place, but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1,” Lee said in a statement that was released. “I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”
The TSSAA COVID-19 Regulations and Rules Modifications for practice and competition, as well as the current restrictions on preseason scrimmages and jamborees adopted by the TSSAA Board of Control at its July 22 meeting, are still in place for all sports and must be followed. Those regulations can be found on the Tennessee Returns to Play page of TSSAA.org.
With the governor’s announcement, the restrictions limiting cheerleaders and members of the general public from attending contests was lifted as of Monday.
The TSSAA rules regarding masks, temperature checks, social distancing, and COVID-19 recommended venue capacities will remain in effect.
“We’re proud that our member schools have been taking steps to follow the governor’s orders and limit the spread of the virus,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said. “It is vitally important that we continue to be smart and safe in our activities, wear a mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing at every athletic contest.”
Member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing (one-fourth or one-third of typical seating capacity, depending on the characteristics of the particular venue) and should mark/designate bleachers or seats in order to promote social distancing among spectators. Member schools must facilitate compliance with any applicable state or local order limiting gathering sizes for participation in public events.
In consultation with local health providers, member schools in areas experiencing high virus transmission should consider further limitations on attendance (for example, family members only or no spectators).
Schools should also limit informal gathering in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.
When Lee issued Order No. 70 in late December, the TSSAA announced then that individuals attending high-school sporting events were going to be limited through Jan. 19.
At that time, individuals permitted to attend TSSAA athletic contests included players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; first responders; coaching and team personnel; school, game, and facility administrators; athletics officials; and media and athletic-scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Then, two weeks ago, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athlteic Association (TSSAA) announced that grandparents and school faculty were permitted to attend athletic contests.
