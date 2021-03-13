MURFREESBORO – Abby Shoulders and Jalynn Gregory are close friends.
However, Shoulders wasn't happy with Gregory during the latter stages of Friday afternoon's Class AA state semifinal contest between Macon County High and Northview Academy.
“I could have killed her (Gregory),” Shoulders said. “She's one of our great ball-handlers. When she got her fourth foul, I looked at her and said, 'Do not foul.' Of course, she fouled.”
However, Shoulders made 16 of 17 free throws – including 11 of 12 in the fourth quarter – and poured in a career-high 24 points as the fifth-ranked Tigerettes advanced to the state championship game with a 73-59 victory over the third-ranked Lady Cougars at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center.
“At the end of the game, we are trying to hold the ball,” Shoulders said. “We put (Gregory, the team's point guard) at the top, because she's our best ball-handler.
“When she went out, I knew I had to step up. I had to be a good ball-handler and keep the ball away from other people. It was tough.”
Gregory was whistled for her third foul with 4:44 remaining and then for her fourth foul at th 3:52 mark. Her final foul came with 2:12 showing and with her squad leading by nine points.
Even with the fact that Macon County often only utilizes five players in close games, Gregory became the first Tigerette this season to foul out.
“It was extremely tough,” Gregory – one of three Class AA Miss Basketball finalists – said. “I'm not used to watching, but I think they did an amazing job of stepping up.
“As soon as I fouled out, I turned around, and Abby was over there calling everyone together and calming them down. As soon as I walked (to the bench), Coach (Kailyn) Thompson looked at me and said, 'You've got to be the biggest cheerleader now. So, I turned around and was cheering them on … but it was hard to watch.”
Macon County sophomore guard Cadence Carter entered the contest when Gregory fouled out, and she stole the ball from Lady Cougar senior standout Campbell Penland with 1:43 remaining.
“If she's not the smartest player on the team, she's one of them,” White said of Carter. “She has the pedigree, being the granddaughter of (long-time Macon County girls and boys basketball coach Gary Carter), and her dad was a great player in high school.
“I have a lot of confidence in her.”
Shoulders and classmate Emily Ashburn combined to sink 11 of 12 free throws over the final 1:51, and Northview Academy (33-2) didn't get closer than six points.
Macon County finished 31 of 33 at the free-throw line.
“That was part of the scouting report,” Lady Cougar head coach Brooke Shelley said. “We said we have to keep them off the free-throw line. They love to get to the free-throw line.
“We said Gregory is a great player. She is obviously one of the best players around … in the state. We said she's probably going to have her 15 or 16, but we can't let somebody else go for 20 (points). That's what we did. We let 14 (Shoulders) get to the free-throw line.”
Shoulders – who is the team's second-leading scorer – entered the state tournament shooting 82 percent from the free-throw line. However, she believes that she's moreso acknowledged for her defensive prowess.
“I'm mostly known for defense, because I'm small,” Shoulders – an MTSU softball signee – said. “I just have to get low and get after them, to make them really mad.
“Some people look at me like, 'She's just so little. She can't do much.' But I love playing defense and getting up in people. I like making people mad on defense.”
Shoulders was focused on making Penland – a Carson-Newman University signee – mad for most of the contest.
Shoulders drew a charge on Penland with 1:38 remaining in the first half, which sent her to the bench with four fouls.
“That was big … that was really big,” White said of Penland's third foul. “That was a big play, but she's really smart. She never fouled in the second half. She's a great player.”
Penland managed just four points before halftime but finished with a team-leading 22.
“Foul trouble is defintely tough,” Penland said. “Me getting my third foul in the second quarter kind of delayed me being able to step up and do what I needed to do for my team. I struggled a little today, but I gave everything I had. There's not much more I can do.”
The Tigerettes scored the game's first eight points and then led 12-2 when senior Taylor Ward converted on a transition layin with 2:03 remaining in the opening period.
“We came out a little nervous,” Shelley said. “It was a stage we've never been on.
“We have to take care of the ball better in the first half. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers.”
However, the play of senior guard Alexis Bates – who has verbally committed to Freed-Hardeman University along with her twin sister (Sierra Bates) – helped the Lady Cougars storm back, with Alexis Bates' coast-to-coast layin trimming the lead to a point (14-13) at the 6:22 mark of the second stanza.
However, Northview Academy – which was in the state tournament for the first time and whose only previous loss came on Nov. 27 (a 57-52 setback to Class AAA state qualifier Bearden in the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic at Heritage High School) – struggled with Macon County's full-court press, committing 11 of its 15 turnovers in the first half.
“We haven't really had teams press us like that this year,” Penland said. “On the big stage, nerves were already high. We just weren't able to handle it like we normally would.”
Gregory made two 3-pointers over the final 3:17 of the first half, and Ward's layin with 24 seconds to play gave her squad a 29-17 lead at halftime.
Ward made two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Ashburn tossed in a 10-footer with two seconds remaining in the period to send her squad into the fourth quarter with a 47-36 advantage.
Tigerette senior center Saranda Woodson scored five points over the first three minutes of the final period to give her squad its biggest lead (54-38).
However, Penland and Alexis Bates kept their squad hanging around, combining for 42 points (17 of which came in the fourth quarter).
“They were really tough to guard,” Shoulders said. “Their offense revolves around them. They're always setting screens for them, and they were using their screens very well. A lot of screens were set by Saranda's girl. We all knew we had to fight through those.
“They did a good job of getting to the basket … but I think we also did a good job of staying with them and guarding them.”
Gregory backed Shoulders' production with 18 points and five assists, and Woodson posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Ward finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Macon County advanced to its fourth state championship game, having finished as the runner-up in 2011, 2013 and 2018.
With Friday's win, the Tigerette senior class tied the school record for career victories (117).
“Today was hard,” White said. “Penland is a great player, not a good player. She was bigger and stronger than we anticipated. She'll make Carson-Newman a great player.”
The Lady Cougars had their 30-game winning streak snapped.
“They made big plays when they had to,” Shelley said. “We were able to cut the lead. We never gave up. We continued to fight. We just couldn't get over that hump.”
