UT's Banks

Tennessee redshirt senior Jeremy Banks is one of 51 player named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker.

 UT Sports

By UT Sports

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee redshirt senior Jeremy Banks was one of 51 players named to the preseason watch list for the 38th annual Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s top linebacker.

