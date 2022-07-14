MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As part of the upcoming Blue Raider Blitz Tour, Middle Tennessee State will host a True Blue Town Hall event Wednesday with three prominent local media alums at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville.
The Blitz event is set for 6 p.m. with the Town Hall portion getting underway at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
“Mornings on Main Street” host Joe Dubin, OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton and program director/on air host Chase McCabe from ESPN’s 102.5 The Game will join Director of Athletics Chris Massaro to discuss Blue Raider football, NIL, the transfer portal, and the many on-going changes in college athletics. Chip Walters (‘85), Voice of the Blue Raiders, will serve as moderator.
Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill, members of his staff and a couple of student-athletes will be on hand to talk Blue Raider football prior to the Town Hall portion.
RSVP now at mtalumni.com/blitz to receive a complimentary meal at the Listening Room Café for the night of the event.
2022 Complete Blitz Schedule
Wednesday, July 20
Franklin— noon-1:30 p.m. at Party Fowl
Nashville — 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Listening Room
Thursday, July 21
Manchester — noon-1:30 p.m. at Boskey’s Grille at Willowbrook Golf Course
Smyrna — 6 p.m-8 p.m. at Lee Victory Park
Monday, July 25
Mt. Juliet — noon-1:30 p.m. at The Pub — CP Between the Lakes
Shelbyville — 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bedford County Courthouse
Thursday, July 28
Murfreesboro — 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Cannonsburgh Village.
— MTSU Athletics
