Braydee Brooks’ scored 33 points, including a 10-foot jumper with 2.7 seconds left that lifted the Macon County Tigers to a come-from-behind 60-58 win over Hume Fogg Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Portland High School.
The score was tied at 58-all when Brooks went to the free throw line with 30 seconds to play, but missed both free throws. After a timeout, Hume Fogg had the ball at half court to throw it in with 9.2 seconds to play.
Hume Fogg’s inbound man lofted a high pass toward a teammate at the free throw line, but Brooks stepped in front and intercepted the pass and headed down court. He made the 10-foot shot with 2.7 seconds left, and Hume Fogg was unable to get the ball back in bounds to try and get off a last-second shot.
“Our guys did a really good job of handling adversity there at the end. We had two or three plays there at the end where we could have taken the lead, but the ball comes off our hand wrong, and we missed free throws or whatever, but the whole time they stayed calm. They trusted in what we were trying to do and got in the right spots,” Tigers coach Adam Bandy said. “I told them with 30 seconds left that we’re either going to get the ball last, or they’re not going to get off a shot and we’re going to overtime. We didn’t want to foul them and put them at the line, and we didn’t give up a wide-open layup. We did a good job of covering all our spots right there. Braydee Brooks played amazing He’s a great player. All my young guards stepped up and made plays.”
The Tigers trailed by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but kept chipping away at the Blue Knights and finally tied the game when freshman Zach Borders made two free throws with 1:36 to go in the game, setting the stage for Brooks’ eventual heroics.
In addition to Brooks’ offensive outburst, Gabe Borders had a big game for the Tigers with 16 points, while Zach Borders had seven. Brady Driver, Hayden Wix and Branson Flowers had one point each to round out the Tigers’ offense.
The excitement of the win over Hume Fogg did not carry over when the Tigers took the court for their second game of the evening. Macon County played host Portland, and dropped a 58-33 decision.
The host Panthers took control of the game in the first half. After leading 15-6 at theend of the first quarter, Portland continued to have the hot hand in the second period, rolling out to a 34-8 halftime lead over the tired Tigers.
Brooks, who sat out much of the first half with two fouls, led the Tigers with 10 points. Gabe Borders had seven points, while Zach Borders added five. Driver finished with four points, while Branson Flowers and John Krantz had three points each. Cason Gregory added one point for the Tigers.
The Tigers opened the season on Tuesday night on the road at Clarkrange and topped the Buffaloes, 80-67 as Brooks tallied 37 points. Brooks was 12 of 20 from the floor, including 2 of 2 on three-point shots, and also made 7 of 8 free throws for the Tigers.
Macon County also got 14 points from Gabe Borders and eight from Driver. Cody Cothron added six points, while Wix and Krantz scored five points apiece. Flowers finished with three points, while Gregory added two to round out the Tigers’ scoring.
Macon County was scheduled to host Gordonsville on Monday night in their final game before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
