The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs battled Caverna (Ky.) on Friday night in a game with five lead changes, but RBS fell 38-32 in a slugfest.
The Colonels would begin the game with the ball, and on their first drive they would put together a 65-yard drive capped off with a 30-yard touchdown run by Jaylin Craine.
After a couple of punts by both teams, the Bulldogs would finally be able to put some points on the board. With the ball just inside the Colonels’ 20-yard line, Bulldogs running back Joseph Birdwell would take it down to the 1 yard line. Aubrey Link would finish the drive off with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to tie the game 6-6.
The Colonels had the ball to begin the second quarter, but were forced to punt. The Bulldogs would put together a drive that would last almost 9 minutes that ended when Aubrey Link hit Chris Hackney for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 12-6 lead.
The Colonels took over with about a minute left in the half. Tyson Martin of the Colonels would take a swing pass 50 yards to put the Colonels inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, and Kenyon Martin took it in the end zone from there making the score 12-12 at halftime.
The second half began with the Bulldogs taking the kick off. They got excellent field position starting their drive on the 45-yard line. It didn’t take the Bulldogs long to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went three plays that finished with a 14-yard run by Tyler Lancaster to put the Bulldogs up 20-12 over the Colonels.
Caverna then scored 18 unanswered points to give the Colonels a 30-20 lead that would last until midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs finally answered the scoring flurry. At the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored again to make the score 30-26 when Chris Hackney had his touchdown reception of the game. Being down late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs opted to try an onside kick, which was successful.
That drive would end on a 23-yard pass to Dalton Dallas, and it was 32-30 Bulldogs. The Colonels took over with 1:30 left in the game and scored quickly when Martin took a pass 45 yards to give the lead back to the Colonels 38-32. The Bulldogs bobbled the kickoff, allowing the Colonels to recover and essentially end the game with a victory over the Bulldogs 38-32.
Next week the Bulldogs are off, but on Oct. 21, they travel to Gordonsville for their final region matchup of the year.
