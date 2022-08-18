The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs kicked off their season Friday by participating in the third annual Industrial Bowl at Macon County, facing off against Christ Presbyterian Academy’s junior varsity squad in a 21-0 loss.
The Bulldogs began the series going three and out. The Lions got the ball on the 50-yard line after the punt. It looked to be a promising start to the defensive series when Jordan Ray was able to get through and bring down Lions running back for a 2-yard loss.
Defensively for the Bulldogs, that would be the lone bright spot as the Lions proceeded to march down the field in six plays, capping off the series with a touchdown run by quarterback Brandon Streeder.
The second series for the Bulldogs would be more successful. RBS began their second series on their own 20-yard line. They put together a long drive that that finished the first quarter and took up time in the second quarter.
The drive included a 15- and 20-yard catch and run by juniors Dalton Dallas and Joseph Birdwell. The Bulldogs’ second offensive series came to an end when the Bulldogs fumbled and Lions defender Chase McCluskey scooped it up and ran it in from 75 yards out to put the Lions up 14-0.
The Bulldogs’ third offensive series would end in a failed fourth-down conversion, and the Lions took over in their own territory. The Lions made quick work of the good field position to go up 21-0 when running back Chase Gregory punched it in from 6 yards.
On the Bulldogs’ final offensive series, they took over on their own 30-yard line. On the first of the drive, quarterback Aubrey Link hit sophomore receiver Will Massey for a 15-yard catch and run. On the fourth play of the series, the Bulldogs again faced diversity when they were called for holding, which put them in a 1st and 20 situation with the ball on their own 4-yard line.
Link once again found Will Massey for a 22-yard catch that gave the Bulldogs a fresh set of downs. RBS took the ball inside Lions territory, but turned it over on downs with 6 seconds left to go.
The Bulldogs travel to Bell Buckle tonight to open up the regular season with the Webb School, which was 0-9 last season.
