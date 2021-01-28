RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team stayed close early on but wasn’t able to maintain that in last Friday evening’s 73-29 loss to visting Gordonsville.
The two teams met in Gordonsville on Dec. 29, with the Tigers rolling to a 75-15 victory.
However, the Bulldogs were considerably more competitive during the early stages of the rematch.
After Red Boiling Springs senior guard Keaton Comer made an early 3-pointer, freshman teammate Colton Copas made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the period — aided by kick-out passes from junior Jordan Bohanan and freshman Chris Hackney — to give his squad a 9-8 lead.
Gordonsville scored three points over the final three seconds of the period to take a 15-11 lead into the second stanza, and then, the Tigers outscored the host squad by a 21-2 margin in the second quarter.
Copas’ baseline jumper was his squad’s only points of the period, but RBS didn’t score for the final 7:27 of the half.
Turnovers were also problematic for the Bulldogs, who committed seven in the second quarter (five of which came over the first three minutes).
Seven players scored for Gordonsville in the second quarter, with David Driver’s putback giving his squad a 23-point advantage (36-13) at halftime.
Copas and Hackney combined for 12 points in the third quarter, but the lead continued to grow, with the Tigers taking a 62-25 advantage into the final period.
Guard Tyler Gregory led the Tigers offensively with 19 points, and Isaac Flatt and Peyton Climer provided 10 and nine points, respectively.
Ten of Gordonsville’s 11 players reached the scoring column.
Copas scored a team-high 17 points.
RBS fell to 0-10 in District 6-A play.
The Bulldogs suffered a 91-45 loss to visiting Cannon County on Saturday afternoon.
RBS dropped a 64-27 contest at Cannon County on Dec. 19.
In the rematch, Copas scored seven points in the first quarter, but the Lions led 22-13 by the end of the period and then extended that to 19 points (45-26) by halftime despite eight, second-quarter points from Bulldog senior center Cody Mea.
Hackney scored eight points in the third quarter, but the margin was at 22 points (62-40) entering the fourth quarter.
Freshmen Aubrey Link and Maxie Wilson accounted for the only two baskets for RBS in the final period.
The Lions made 25 of 35 free-throw attempts and received offensive production from 10 players.
Cannon County’s Gus Davenport scored all of his game-high 30 points over the first three quarters.
Mea and Hackney led Red Boiling Springs (0-17) offensively with 12 and 10 points, respectively, followed by Comer (9 points), Copas (9), Wilson (3) and Link (2).
The Bulldogs produced just 17 point
- s over the final three quarters of a 66-27 loss at Monterey on Jan. 19.
The two teams played in Red Boiling Springs on Dec. 28, with the Wildcats capturing a 64-39 victory.
In the rematch, Hackney scored five points in the first quarter as RBS trailed 17-10 after one period of play, but behind seven second-quarter points from Tucker Phillips, Monterey extended the lead to 18 points (33-15) by halftime.
Phillips scored all of his 13 points in the first half.
Teammates Cayden Jones and Silas Randolph combined for 17 points in the third period as the margin swelled to 36 points (55-19) entering the fourth quarter.
Jones scored a game-high 20 points, and Randolph also finished with 13.
Hackney produced a team-high 12 points, backed by Comer (5), Copas (3), Mea (3), Bohanan (2) and Wilson (2).
