CELINA — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team faced a big test last Friday evening, facing undefeated Clay County.
Clay County (6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-1A) is off to its best start in more than 20 years, entering the game having only given up 32 points this season.
RBS experienced a little success, but ultimately Clay County captured a 61-14 victory.
Red Boiling Springs began the game with the ball but was forced to punt after three plays. Clay County’s punt returner returned it for a touchdown, but the touchdown was called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty.
The RBS defense forced Clay County to punt on that first series, but after that, Clay County controlled play.
By the end of the first quarter, Clay County built a 28-0 lead.
Clay County continued to control play in the second quarter, forcing RBS to punt early in the period and then tacking on six more points after a touchdown reception by receiver Grant Strong to create a 34-0 margin.
On the second RBS possession of the second quarter, senior running back Jordan Bohanan broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run to put RBS on the board.
However, Clay County scored three more times before halftime, including a 46-yard touchdown by Clay County running back Eli Smith to make the score 54-6.
The second half moved quickly due to a running clock.
Clay County began the second half with the ball and scored their final points of the game after Jimmy Burchett ran one into the end zone from 25 yards out to make the score 61-6.
RBS (1-4, 0-2) scored on its first series of the second half.
Coach Sean Link’s offense took just three plays to score, capped off by a 46-yard touchdown run by Bohanan.
A successful two-point conversion reception by Christian White capped the scoring.
Bohanan finished the game with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs host Kentucky foe Caverna (3-3) on Friday evening. The Colonels are coming off of a 24-8 win over Fairview (Kentucky).
