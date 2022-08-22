The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs opened their season Aug. 19 on the road against the Webb Feet. On this night, the Feet would be too much to handle as RBS dropped a 37-7 decision.
On the first drive of the game, the Feet scored in eight plays off a 15 yard TD pass by Nathan Brisbois. The Bulldogs answered after a long drive — 70-plus yards — that ended with Aubrey Link completing a 10 yard pass to Dalton Dallas for a 7-7 tie.
The Feet then scored again. Toward the end of the first quarter, Justus Haggard ran in from 7 yards out to put the Feet up 13-7.
The second quarter featured quite a bit of offense by both teams. Brisbois found the end zone with a pass to put the Feet up 20-7.
The Bulldogs put together a fantastic drive that stalled at the Feet’s 3 yard line. With 58 seconds to go in the half, Webb would take it down to inside the 20, where kicker Gustavo Muchado put the Feet up 23-7 at the half.
The third quarter would not be kind to the Bulldogs as they were unable to figure out Webb’s passing game. Brisbois led hisi team to a 37-7 advantage as the fourth quarter was scoreless.
This week, the RBS Bulldogs are at home for the first time this season as they host the Tennessee Heat.
