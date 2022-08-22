The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs opened their season Aug. 19 on the road against the Webb Feet. On this night, the Feet would be too much to handle as RBS dropped a 37-7 decision.

On the first drive of the game, the Feet scored in eight plays off a 15 yard TD pass by Nathan Brisbois. The Bulldogs answered after a long drive — 70-plus yards — that ended with Aubrey Link completing a 10 yard pass to Dalton Dallas for a 7-7 tie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.