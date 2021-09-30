RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School football squad started slowly and couldn’t recover in a 58-14 loss to visiting Whitwell last Friday evening on homecoming at RBS.
The Tigers ented the contest winless and were coming off of a 49-3 loss to South Pittsburg one week earlier, but South Pittsburg (1-2) raced out to a 37-0 lead.
On the opening kickoff, Tigers’ kick returner Ryan Levan was able to get the opening kickoff and take it inside Bulldog territory.
From there, the visitors ran seven plays for 45 yards, capped off by a Brandon Easterly touchdown.
The Bulldogs had some success moving the football, picking up 5 yards on a Jordan Bohanan run to open the drive, but after a series of penalties, they were forced to punt.
Moments later, Tiger running back Colton Britton took the ball 71 yards for another touchdown, which put the Tigers up 15-0. That was the score at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs had trouble for most of the second quarter moving the ball, while the Tigers were able to punch it in the end zone three more times to make the score 37-0.
With a little more than a minute left in the game, Bulldog sophomore quarterback Aubrey Link completed a pass to freshman receiver Josh Martinez, moving the Bulldogs inside the Tiger 5 yard line.
From there, Bohanan finished the drive off, giving the Bulldogs their first points of the game.
After the score, RBS (1-3) attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Bulldogs.
With a 30 seconds left in the game, senior Drew Thompson caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown to make the score 37-14.
With 22 seconds remaining before halftime, the Bulldogs attempted another onside kick that was recovered by the Tigers.
With just seconds left to go before halftime, the Tigers attempted a double-reverse pass, with Levan connecting with receiver Bennet McDougal to give the Tigers a 45-14 lead at halftime.
After halftime, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball, and the Tigers were able to punch it in two more times created the final, 44-point margin.
The Bulldogs travel to Celina to face unbeaten Clay County (6-0), which scored in the final seconds to claim a 21-14 win over Westmoreland last Friday.
