RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team rallied for its first victory of the season on Monday evening, a 10-8 win over visiting Clarkrange.
The two teams played in Clarkrange on April 12, with Hunter Harrison’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh giving the Buffaloes a 13-12 victory.
However, it was the Bulldogs scoring in the final innings to win the rematch.
RBS (1-20 overall, 1-12 in District 6-A) pounded out 14 hits and scored multiple runs in four different innings.
Each team scored two runs in the first and fourth innings.
Bulldog senior leadoff hitter Kenyan Goolsby singled and scored when junior Nicolas McCoy doubled in the first. McCoy crossed the plate thanks to an error.
Goolsby led off the fourth with another single and eventually scored thanks to a wild pitch. Later in the inning, McCoy doubled and scored when senior Devin Justice doubled to create a 4-4 tie.
Clarkrange added two runs in the top of the fifth, but RBS took its first lead by producing three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Junior Preston Huffines reached on a one-out double, and Goolsby singled. Both scored thanks to a wild pitch.
Then, for the second time in the game, back-to-back doubles by McCoy and Justice resulted in a run, giving the host squad a 7-6 lead.
Harrison hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to place his squad back in front, but the Bulldogs reeled off three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior Christian White drew a two-out walk, and Huffines was hit by a pitch. Goolsby singled to load the bases, and senior Cody Mea singled in White to tie the contest. Huffines and Goolsby scored thanks to wild pitches, and Mea — who came on in relief of McCoy in the fourth inning — held Clarkrange scoreless in the top of the seventh.
McCoy allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit in 3 2/3 innings, walking three while striking out seven.
Over the final 3 1/3 innings, Mea scattered six hits, allowed four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out one.
Goolsby led the team with four hits and scored four runs. McCoy had two hits, drew two walks, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Both Justice and classmate Hagan Wright provided two hits.
- RBS suffered a 17-3 loss to visiting Pickett County on April 20.
The Bulldogs opened the season by traveling to Byrdstown to face the Bobcats, dropping a 14-4 contest.
RBS trailed throughout in the rematch.
Pickett County scored in six of its seven turns at-bat.
Bulldog junior Comen Raines drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second inning and scored when Huffines doubled.
Then, Raines and Huffines scored thanks to fourth-inning errors.
The Bobcats scored three runs in the first, four in the fifth, and six in the seventh.
Pickett County finished with 13 hits.
Senior Remington White and junior Hunter Wattenburger hit home runs for the visitors.
Huffines, Goolsby and Mea had the only hits for RBS.
The Bulldogs used four pitchers.
- RBS suffered a 15-3 loss to visiting Livingston Academy last Thursday evening.
The two teams played in Livingston on March 19, with the Wildcats rolling to an 18-1, five-inning win in that contest.
In the rematch, Livingston Academy scored the first six runs and then added nine more over the final two frames.
The Bulldogs committed nine errors, and four RBS pitchers combined to issue nine walks and to hit three batters.
Mea singled in Huffines in the two-run fifth inning, and McCoy followed with a single to drive in Goolsby.
Livingston Academy responded with four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Huffines doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored on McCoy’s single.
Both Huffines and McCoy had two hits, accounting for four of the team’s six.
- RBS suffered a 9-0 loss at Watertown last Friday evening.
The Purple Tigers rolled to a 13-3 win when the two teams met at Red Boiling Springs on April 9.
In the rematch, Justice’s leadoff single in the fifth inning accounted for the lone Bulldog baserunner.
Three Watertown pitchers combined to strike out 14 hitters.
McCoy pitched the first four innings, and Raines came on to toss two innings of one-hit relief, allowing an unearned run while striking out one.
The Purple Tigers scored three runs in the first, five in the second and one in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.