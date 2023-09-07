BYRDSTOWN — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team rolled to a 46-0 victory at Pickett County on Friday evening.
BYRDSTOWN — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team rolled to a 46-0 victory at Pickett County on Friday evening.
It was the Bulldogs’ second shutout this season, having opened play with a 61-0 victory at Sunbright.
RBS rebounded against the Bobcats on Friday after a 19-6 loss to visiting Midway one week earlier.
Pickett County was coming off of a 28-6 victory over visiting Sunbright.
Red Boiling Springs (2-1) scored on four of its six first-half possession and added a special-teams touchdown before halftime as well.
The Bulldogs moved deep into Pickett County territory on the game’s opening possession before turning the football over on downs.
However, after the Bobcats were forced to punt, RBS senior Joseph Birdwell returned the punt 35 yards, setting up an 18-yard touchdown pass from senior Aubrey Link to Birdwell three plays later.
On the ensuing possession, a pass deflection by a Bulldog defensive back sailed into the arms of Link.
RBS started its possession at the Bobcat 30 yard line, and four plays later, Link connected with sophomore wide receiver Houston Taylor on a slant route for a 15-yard touchdown.
Link’s second of four consecutive point-after touchdown kicks created a 14-0 margin early in the second stanza.
Bulldog senior Tyler Lancaster recovered a fumble on the next Pickett County possession, giving his squad the football at Bobcat 26 yard line.
Two plays later, junior running back Kelby Wheeler broke free on a 20-yard touchdown run.
Birdwell accounted for the next RBS score as he returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
Then, on first play of the Bulldogs’ fifth possession of the game, Link threw deep to Taylor, who caught the football and raced to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown. The PAT failed, but RBS led 34-0 at halftime.
On the opening possession of the second half, Taylor intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
The game’s final score came when Wheeler darted around the right end and up the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs host Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on Friday night.
The Saints are 2-1, having opened the season with back-to-back wins over RePublic (35-6) and Lookout Valley (36-28) before suffering a 35-7 loss to visiting Providence Christian last Friday.
