RBS-PICKETT COUNTY FOOTBALL PHOTO

Junior running back Tyler Lancaster helped the Red Boiling Springs High School football squad roll to a 46-0 victory at Pickett County on Friday evening.

 Mark Presley/For the Times

BYRDSTOWN — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team rolled to a 46-0 victory at Pickett County on Friday evening.

It was the Bulldogs’ second shutout this season, having opened play with a 61-0 victory at Sunbright.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.