RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team played visiting Trousdale County much closer in the rematch between the two teams, but the Bulldogs suffered the same fate, dropping a 12-0, five-inning contest to the visiting Yellow Jackets on March 23.
One night earlier, Trousdale County captured a 12-2, five-inning victory over visiting RBS.
In the rematch, Bulldog senior starting pitcher Cody Mea allowed just four hits over five-plus innings of work.
RBS trailed just 6-0 until the Yellow Jackets broke the game open with a six-run sixth.
Mea allowed five earned runs, issued six base on balls and struck out five hitters before Comen Raines came on in relief.
Trousdale County senior Taylor Ellis — a Roane State Community College signee — went the distance on the mound, tossing a two-hit shutout while striking out 10.
Mea and Devin Justice had the hits for the Bulldogs, with Mea doubling.
Brayden Gooch had two hits (including a triple), scored two runs and drove in two runs.
RBS fell to 0-6 overall and to 0-5 in District 6-A play with Monday evening’s 12-0 loss to visiting Clay County.
The visitors scored in six of their seven turns at-bat.
Five Red Boiling Springs pitchers combined to issue nine base on balls, and RBS committed four errors.
Preston Huffines had two hits for RBS, with Justice, Nicolas McCoy and Hagan Wright all producing one hit.
