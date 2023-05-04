SUNBRIGHT — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad wasn’t able to hold on to a late lead in an 11-9 loss at Sunbright on April 26.
The Buldogs trailed 5-0 before battling back by producing a run in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to tie the contest.
Joseph Birdwell ignited the fifth-inning rally with a triple and scored on the first of back-to-back errors. Aayden Cherry followed with a single to drive in Chris Hackney and Will Massey.
Hudson West came on as a courtesy runner for Cherry and scored on a balk for a 5-5 tie.
The host squad responded by producing three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but RBS answered back with four more runs in the sixth.
Cherry’s sixth-inning single drove in Birdwell and Hackney, and Jared White tripled to drive in West, retying the contest.
White scored on an error to give his squad a brief, 9-8 lead.
However, Sunbright responded by again producing three runs in the bottom of the frame, aided by three walks, one hit batsman and an error.
The Bulldogs were victimized by seven errors and 10 walks.
Both Cherry and Aiden Link provided three hits for RBS, and Cherry drove in four runs.
West crossed the plate three times, and Hackney scored twice.
• Two days later, RBS suffered losses of 16-0 to visiting Macon County and 11-3 to visiting Trousdale County.
The Bulldogs finished with 11 hits but were victimized by six errors, nine walks and seven hit batsmen.
Hackney had four hits, and White produced two hits.
The Yellow Jackets built a 10-0 lead.
RBS scored singled runs in the each of the final three innings.
• The Bulldogs suffered a 17-8 loss at Van Buren County on April 24.
The Bulldogs were only outhit 8-7, but they were hindered by 11 errors that they committed and 11 walks that they issued.
The Eagles scored six runs in the second and third innings and then added four more in the fourth.
RBS scored two runs in the third and erupted for six in the fourth to pull to within 12-8, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again.
Jared White had two hits for Red Boiling Springs, and Link had a hit, drew a walk, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Both Cherry and Jayden White had one hit and drove in a run, and both Hackney and West provided one hit and scored a run.
