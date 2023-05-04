SUNBRIGHT — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad wasn’t able to hold on to a late lead in an 11-9 loss at Sunbright on April 26.

The Buldogs trailed 5-0 before battling back by producing a run in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to tie the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.