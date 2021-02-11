RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High boys basketball team was outscored in all four quarters of a 68-32 loss to visiting Jackson County on Feb. 2.
The two teams played in Gainesboro on Jan. 8, with the Blue Devils claiming a 70-36 victory.
In the rematch, Ramon Cuevas scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as Jackson County led 19-10 after one period of play and 36-20 at halftime. The margin swelled to 30 points (60-30) entering the final period.
Eli Burris and Chris Pigg backed Cuevas’ offensive production with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Bulldog freshman guard Chris Hackney scored a team-high 10 points, followed by Colton Copas (7), Aubrey Link (6), Cody Mea (5), Jordan Bohanan (2) and Keaton Comer (2).
- Then, RBS suffered a 74-33 loss at second-ranked Clay County last Friday evening.
Red Boiling Springs dropped a 55-23 contest to visiting Clay County on Jan. 12.
In the rematch, a Copas field goal accounted for his squad’s only points of the first quarter as RBS trailed 19-2 after one period of play and 50-15 at halftime. The margin was 42 points (69-27) entering the final period.
Clay County junior standout Grant Strong scored 18 of his game-high 22 points before halftime, and teammate Gunnar Silk provided 17 points.
Teammate Jeff Spivey also reached double figures with 11 points as 11 players scored for Clay County, which improved to 19-2 overall and to 13-0 in District 6-A play.
Copas and Hackney led Red Boiling Springs (0-21 overall, 0-14 in District 6-A) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Mea and Riley Thompson scored four and three points, respectively, and both Link and Maxie Wilson contributed two points each.
