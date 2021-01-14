GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team suffered a 70-36 loss at Jackson County last Friday evening.
The Blue Devils scored 26 points in the first quarter and 47 in the first half to build a 30-point lead by halftime.
Bulldog freshman Colton Copas scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the first quarter, but Ramon Cuevas and Eli Burris combined for 14 points in the opening period as the Blue Devils took a 13-point lead into the second stanza.
However, RBS (0-13 overall, 0-6 in District 6-A) went cold offensively in the second period, with seniors Keaton Comer and Cody Mea producing the only baskets for the Bulldogs.
Jordan Arroyo scored seven points in the period for the Blue Devils as his squad led 47-17 at halftime.
The margin stood at 41 points (63-22) entering the final period.
Arroyo and Cuevas led Jackson County offensively with 14 points each, and Burris finished with 13 points.
Backing Copas’ production was Mea (4 points), Chris Hackney (4), Maxie Wilson (4), Comer (3), Jordan Bohanan (2), Riley Thompson (2) and Aubrey Link (1).
- The Bulldogs played the entire second half without three starters in a 75-16 loss at Pickett County on Jan. 5.
Hackney suffered an eye injury in the first half and did not return, and Copas and Thompson fouled out before halftime.
The Bobcats made six 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 29-6 entering the second stanza, with Ben Zachary scoring 11 of his 13 points in the opening period.
The margin was at 44 points (53-8) by halftime.
Zach Amonett led Pickett County offensively with 15 points.
Comer scored a team-high seven points for RBS, backed by Copas (3), Hackney (2), Bohanan (2) and Wilson (2).
The Bulldogs made just four field goals, one in each quarter.
