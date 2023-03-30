RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High baseball team saw visiting Clay County score 13 unanswered runs to pull away in a 25-8, six-inning loss for RBS on March 20.

Clay County scored the first 12 runs before Red Boiling Springs erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

