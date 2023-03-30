RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High baseball team saw visiting Clay County score 13 unanswered runs to pull away in a 25-8, six-inning loss for RBS on March 20.
Clay County scored the first 12 runs before Red Boiling Springs erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Aayden Cherry’s three-run tripled highlighted the fourth-inning outburst, and teammate Will Massey singled in a run.
However, Clay County responded with a run in the fifth inning before exploding for 12 runs in the top of the sixth.
RBS finished with four hits. Chris Hackney and Jared White had the other hits for the host squad.
Clay County finished with 15 hits and also took advantage of seven errors, 12 walks and six hit batsmen.
Clay County also issued 11 walks.
One day later, the two teams played in Celina, with Clay County rolling to an 18-8, six-inning victory.
Clay County took control early on, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first.
RBS issued six walks, hit three batters and committed nine errors in Tuesday’s contest.
Clay County also issued seven walks.
RBS scored a run in the second inning, two in the third and five in the fourth to pull to within 15-8.
White had two of his squad’s five hits — including a double — drove in two runs and scored a run.
Teammate Camryn Woodard scored two runs, and both Cherry and Chris Hackney singled, drew a walk, scored a run and drove in a run. Michah Hackney singled, drew a walk and scored a run as well.
• Then, Red Boiling Springs suffered a 14-0, five-inning loss at Jackson County on Friday evening.
Massey had two of his squad’s three hits, with Hackney providing the other one.
The Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the first, five in the third and seven in the fourth.
