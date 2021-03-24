The Red Boiling Springs High baseball team opened its season with a 14-4, five-inning loss at Pickett County on March 16.
The Bulldogs erupted for three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bobcats responded by scoring 12 unanswered runs.
Kenyan Goolsby singled to lead off the game, stole second and third base, and scored on Devin Justice’s groundout.
Nicolas McCoy and Hagan Wright drew bases on balls and scored when Aubrey Link doubled.
However, Pickett County scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second and four in the third.
Freshman Luke Grant and senior Remington White hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and White belted a three-run home run in the third inning.
RBS senior Cody Mea singled and scored his squad’s final run in the top of the fifth.
The Bobacts ended the contest — due to the 10-run, mercy rule after five innings of play — by producing two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The top three hitters in the Pickett County batting order — sophomore Conner Dillon, Grant and White — combined to produce six of the team’s seven hits, and that trio scored 10 runs and drove in nine runs.
Three Bulldog pitchers combined to issue nine base on balls.
- RBS suffered a 13-0, five-inning loss at Monterey one day later.
Mea’s fourth-inning single prevented a no-hitter.
Goolsby drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, accounting for the Bulldogs’ only other baserunner.
The Wildcats scored four runs in both the second and fourth innings and produced five runs in the third.
Monterey managed just five hits but took advantage of five walks and seven hit batsmen.
Three Wildcat pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
- RBS dropped an 18-1, five-inning decision at Livingston Academy on Friday evening.
The Wildcats scored at least three runs in all four of their turns at-bat, including a six-run second inning.
Goolsby’s fourth-inning single accounted for his squad’s lone hit and drove in Link.
Livingston Academy finished with 13 hits.
- The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 overall and to 0-3 in District 6-A play with Monday evening’s 12-2, six-inning loss at Trousdale County.
The Yellow Jackets scored multiple runs in four different innings, including a five-run second.
Two RBS pitchers combined to issue 10 base on balls, and Trousdale County produced seven hits.
Preston Huffines and Goolsby led off the top of the third inning by drawing back-to-back walks, and both scored.
Goolsby, Justice and Mea provided the three hits for the Bulldogs.
