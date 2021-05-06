GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team came within a run of winning back-to-back games but instead suffered a 6-5 loss to visiting Jackson County on April 27.
The Bulldogs earned their first victory of the season one night earlier, a 10-8 win over visiting Clarkrange.
RBS scored first against the Blue Devils one day later as senior Kenyan Goolsby singled and scored on freshman Aubrey Link’s two-out single.
Jackson County — which captured a 10-0, five-inning win at Red Boiling Springs on April 13 — took the lead by producing a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the fifth.
Then, each team scored three runs in the sixth.
Bulldog junior Preston Huffines led off the sixth with a single, and senior Cody Mea drew a base on balls. Senior Devin Justice doubled with two outs to scored Huffines, and both Mea and Justice scored thanks to wild pitches for a 4-3 lead.
The Blue Devils scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead (6-4).
In the top of the seventh, junior Christian White drew a walk, and Goolsby was hit by a pitch. McCoy’s two-out single loaded the bases, and White scored on a wild pitch to pull his squad to within a run.
However, the game ended with a groundout.
RBS outhit the host squad, 11-5. Link had four hits, and Huffines, Justice and McCoy all had two hits.
Goolsby went the distance on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits. The left-hander walked three batters and struck out 10.
The Bulldogs finished at 1-13 in District 6-A play.
RBS suffered a 22-1, four-inning loss to visiting Smith
- County on Friday evening.
The Owls scored five runs in the first inning and later erupted for 15 runs in the third inning.
Smith County senior Evan Graber hit a two-run home run to open the scoring.
That was one of just three hits for the Owls.
Four Bulldog pitchers combined to issue 16 base on balls and hit seven batters.
RBS committed nine errors.
Goolsby singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored his squad’s lone run thanks to a wild pitch.
Justice had two of his squad’s four hits, and in addition to Goolsby’s single, Huffines had the other Bulldog hit.
