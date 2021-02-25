GORDONSVILLE — The eighth-seeded Red Boiling Spirngs High School boys basketball team ended its season with Saturday afternoon’s 64-27 loss at Gordonsville, the No. 5 seed, in a District 6-A Tournament first-round contest.
“They’re older and more experienced,” Bulldog head coach Andrew Mullinix said. “They’re a dangerous team.They are a fifth seed, but I think they can beat anybody.
“(Tiger head coach Greg) Bibb does a really good job.”
RBS suffered losses of 75-15 and 73-29 when the two teams met during the regular season.
In the third meeting, the Bulldogs stayed closer until Gordonsville pulled away in the third period.
“When we played down here, it was 27-2 at the end of the first quarter,” Mullinix said. “We’ve gotten a lot better.”
The Tigers scored the game’s first 11 points and led 17-2 as RBS took two first-quarter timeouts.
However, Bulldog senior center Cody Mea responded with back-to-back baskets.
Gordonsville extended the lead to 17 points when Tyler Gregory converted a transition layin, but RBS freshman Colton Copas and junior Justin Bohanan followed with transition layins of their own to pull back to within 13 points (23-10) with 5:27 remaining in the first half.
The Tigers stretched the lead to 22 points late in the half, but perimeter jumpers from freshman Chris Hackney and Copas pulled the Bulldogs back to within 17 points (32-15) at halftime.
“We can’t finish possessions,” Mullinix said. “We can’t rebound. That has to come in the weight room.
“We have gotten a lot better defensively as the year has gone on. The biggest thing I was proud of was that our freshman bought in to guarding the ball and doing the things that aren’t necessarily fun. We played better defensively, but rebounding hurts us.”
However, Gordonsville controlled play in the second half, outscoring the visitors 32-7 before the Bulldogs scored the game’s final five points (thanks to baskets from freshmen Aubrey Link and Maxie Wilson).
Mea’s layin, Hackney’s baseline jumper and Bohanan’s 3-pointer accounted for the only RBS points over the first 14 minutes of the second half.
“We were turning it over at such a high rate early,” Mullinix said. “Our turnovers have cut down. Since Christmas, we have cut them down by eight a game. We have to play quicker. We have to put in a lot of work this offseason to get better.”
Gregory and Isaac Flatt scored 12 points each, and teammate Seth Manor provided 10 points.
Eleven players scored for the Tigers, who advanced to play No. 4 seed Jackson County on Monday evening in a 6-A Tournament quarterfinal game (with the winner qualifying for the region tournament).
Hackney and Mea scored six points each, and Bohanan and Copas provided five points each.
RBS finished winless (0-23) and loses two seniors — Mea and guard Keaton Comer (whose season ended due to a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in his knee late in the regular season).
“This is probably my most fun year coaching,” Mullinix said. “Everybody comes up to you and says, ‘I feel so sorry for you.’ But the nine kids we finished with wanted to get better every day. We just wanted to get better, and I feel like we’ve done that. I feel like that says a lot about the culture we are eventually going to have here.”
