MONTEREY — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad fell behind by four run and couldn’t complete its comeback, suffering a 5-4 loss to Jackson County in a game played on May 11 at Monterey High School.
The Bulldogs fell into the loser’s bracket with a 19-1, five-inning loss at Monterey four days earlier.
It was the third meeting this season between RBS and Jackson County. The Blue Devils rolled to a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Jackson County on April 13, but the second meeting was considerably closer, with the Bulldogs suffering a 6-5 loss at Jackson County on April 27.
The Blue Devils outhit RBS, 9-8.
Bulldog freshman Aubrey Link singled in the top of the second inning and scored on senior Hagan Wright’s two-out double.
However, Jackson County erupted for four runs in the third inning and added another in the fourth.
RBS rallied for three runs in the fifth.
Wright drew a leadoff walk, and junior Christian White followed with a single. Junior Preston Huffines drew a one-out walk to load the bases, and Wright scored when junior Nicolas McCoy grounded into a forceout at second base.
Senior Devin Justice reached on an infield single, allowing White to score, and McCoy crossed the plate thanks to a balk to pull his squad to within a run.
Wright drew a two-out walk in the sixth but was left stranded.
Then, senior Kenyan Goolsby singled to lead off the seventh and stole second base.
However, Blue Devil pitcher Gentry retired the next three batters on a strikeout, a pop-up and a groundout to end the game.
Gentry went the distance on the mound, striking out eight batters.
Goolsby also pitched a complete game, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits. The left-hander walked two and struck out three.
Both Justice and Goolsby had two hits for the Bulldogs, and Wright reached base in all three of his plate appearances, with a double and two walks.
RBS ended the season with a 1-25 record, with the lone win coming on April 26 (a 10-8 victory over visiting Clarkrange).
The Bulldogs lose five seniors — Goolsby, Justice, Wright, Cody Mea and Keaton Comer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.