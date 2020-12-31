RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Spring High School boys basketball team held a six-point lead against visiting Monterey midway through the second quarter on Monday afternoon.
However, the Bulldogs didn’t score for the next seven minutes as the Wildcats took control en route to a 64-39 win over RBS.
“It showed that we finally got to practice a few days,” Bulldog first-year head coach Andrew Mullinix said of the strong strong. “I was pleased.
“I was kind of disappointed in how we kind of leveled off. We’re playing these rotations, and some of these guys haven’t played much together. It’s just one of those things to where the more we play, the better we’ll get … but it was definitely the best half of basketball we’ve played.”
Early baskets from freshmen Colton Copas, Chris Hackney and Maxie Wilson helped the hosts out to a 6-2 lead.
Copas’ 3-pointer late in the period sent his squad into the second stanza with an 11-10 lead.
There were five lead changes in the second stanza.
Senior Keaton Comer came off of the Bulldog bench to sink a 3-pointer at the 4:27 mark, sparking an 8-0 run. Hackney followed with a driving layin, and Copas made another 3-pointer to give RBS its biggest lead (23-17).
However, Monterey (3-8 overall, 1-3 in District 6-A) scored the final 12 points of the first half for a 29-23 lead at halftime.
“The biggest thing for me … we’re young … but we were kind of into it (emotionally) at halftime,” Mullinix said. “It was the first game all year to where we were kind of giddy to go back out there.”
However, the Wildcats rattled off the first 14 points of the second half.
“Mature bodies make a big difference,” Mullinix said of Monterey’s defensive physicality, which forced the host squad into turnovers. “We’ve seen it. We don’t really like it. That’s not going to be the last time someone gets up in us and bullies us.
“We have to shovel that back. We don’t have that mindset yet.”
Tucker Phillips scored 11 of his game-high 21 points during the 26-0 run as the Wildcats built a 20-point lead (43-23).
“Defensively, in the second half, we had a lot of breakdowns,” Mullinix said. “In the second half, we were worn out.”
Bulldog freshman forward Aubrey Link broke the scoreless stretch with a three-point play at the 4:01 mark of the third period, sinking a 14-foot jump shot as he was fouled.
However, RBS (0-8, 0-2) didn’t get any closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
Copas scored a team-high 10 points, and Hackney and Comer provided eight and seven points, respectively.
“We just have to build off of this,” Mullinix said. “The more we can get up and down and see that speed, the better those young guys are going to get.”
