CLARKRANGE — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team had its closest contest on Monday evening, but Hunter Harrison’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave host Clarkrange a 13-12 victory.
A one-out error by the Bulldogs aided the Buffaloes in the final frame.
RBS outhit the host squad 14-6 but committed seven errors, and three Bulldog pitchers combined to issue seven base on balls.
The Bulldogs (0-12 overall, 0-9 in District 6-A play) battled back from an early six-run deficit.
RBS senior Hagan Wright doubled in two runs in the second inning to tie the contest, but Clarkrange erupted for six runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Bulldogs answered with six in the top of the third, aided by three of the Buffaloes’ six errors.
Wright tripled in a run, and junior teammate Comen Raines doubled in a run. Fellow junior Nicolas McCoy provided a run-scoring single during the third-inning outburst.
Clarkrange produced the runs in the bottom of the third, but RBS fought back once again.
Freshman Aubrey Link doubled in two runs in the fourth inning, and senior teammate Devin Justice singled in classmate Cody Mea in the fifth to retie the contest at 11.
The Buffaloes retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but McCoy scored on Link’s groundout in the top of the seven to create a 12-12 deadlock.
Link finished with three hits and three runs batted in (RBI), while Mea provided three hits, one RBI and scored three runs.
Justice had two hits, an RBI and also crossed the plate three times, and Wright drove in two runs on his two extra-base hits, drew a walk and scored once.
The Bulldogs had a season-best six extra-base hits.
- Red Boiling Springs suffered a 13-3, five-inning loss to visiting Watertown last Friday evening.
The Purple Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning, producing two doubles and a triple during the outburst.
Watertown added three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The Purple Tigers were aided by four walks, four hit batsmen and six RBS errors.
Justice was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth, and he scored when Wright singled.
Later in the inning, senior Kenyan Goolsby drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Wright, and junior teammate Christian White scored thanks to a wild pitch.
Justice had two of his squad’s three hits, and Goolsby, Wright and junior Preston Huffines provided the other hits.
- The Bulldogs suffered a 24-0, five-inning loss at Gordonsville on April 6.
The two teams played in Red Boiling Springs one day earlier, with the Tigers rolling to a 21-1, five-inning victory.
In the rematch, RBS committed six errors, issued seven base on balls and hit seven batters.
Gordonsville erupted for 13 runs in the first inning and then added one in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.
The Tigers had eight extra-base hits.
Goolsby had both of his squad’s hits.
