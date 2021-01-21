RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs Junior High boys basketball team concluded its season with a 55-18 loss to visiting Gordonsville last Thursday evening.
The Tigers — who captured a 56-13 victory when the two teams played in Gordonsville on Oct. 27 — scored the first 18 points.
Brodie Sykes scored six points in the first quarter as Gordonsville took a 16-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs finally scored when Hudson West made two free throws with 5:31 mark of the first half.
Midway through the quarter, Jon Mullins passed inside to Aiden Link for a layin, and then, Mullins threw a kick-out pass to Brenton Powell for a 3-pointer.
Mullins concluded the first-half scoring by sinking another 3-pointer, creating a 28-10 margin at halftime.
However, RBS produced just three points in the third quarter, with Link’s transition layin coming in the final seconds of the period.
The margin continued to swell in the fourth quarter as nine of the 10 Tigers scored.
Clinton Pope and Dalton Hancock led Gordonsville offensively with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Link and Quinn Tucker scored four points each for the Bulldogs, who concluded the season with a 1-11 record.
