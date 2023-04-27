The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team dropped a pair of contests to Gordonsville last week.
On April 17, the Bulldogs suffered a 23-3 loss to the visiting Tigers.
Gordonsville scored 12 runs in the first eight and eight more in the second.
J. Foster led off the game with a home run, and two batters later, teammate Sam Albritton hit a two-run home run.
RBS issued 10 base on balls and committed 11 errors. The Bulldogs scored its three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Aayden Cherry, Jared White and Jayden White produced three consecutive singles in the fourth, and Lucas Templeton followed with a run-scoring single.
Then, Joseph Birdwell singled in Jared White and Jayden White.
Jayden White had two of the seven hits for RBS.
One day later, the Bulldogs suffered a 12-0, five-inning loss at Gordonsville.
Albritton struck out 12 batters in the complete-game effort.
Chris Hackney and Jayden White had the lone hits for RBS.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-13.
The Bulldogs posted a 12-2 win over Jackson County and a 7-0 win over Clay County. They also played to a 5-5 tie with Pickett County when the game was halted due to rain.
