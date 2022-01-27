The Red Boiling Springs boys dropped a close one against Monterey, falling 50-49 Friday night.
The Bulldogs also fell on Tuesday night to high-powered Jackson County, 74-47.
Against Monterey, the Bulldogs led 11-10 after the first quarter, and had a 23-21 lead at halftime.
The game remained close in the third quarter with the Bulldogs still in the lead, 37-35.
However Monterey came back and won the see-saw game by a single point at the end.
Colton Copas led the Bulldogs with 26 points, while Zach Carter also reached double figures with 18 points for Red Boiling Springs. Chris Hackney chipped in four points, and Riley Thompson added one.
Against Jackson County, the Bulldogs stood in early and trailed just 16-12 after the first quarter and stayed in the game in the first half, trailing 33-24.
Jackson County broke the game open in the third quarter, leading 61-36 and went on to take the 74-47 victory.
Copas was again the Bulldogs’ big scorer with 22 points. Hackney reached double figures with 12 points. Carter had eight points, while Connor Hendrix had three and Maxie Wilson tossed in two points.
