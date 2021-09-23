GREENEVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team traveled approximately four hours for its first road game last Friday night, suffering a 38-14 loss at North Greene.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 20-0 victory over visiting Cosby.
RBS (1-2) had possession to open the game but fumbled the ball away on the first play.
However, the Bulldogs managed to force the Huskies to turn the football over on downs.
North Greene (2-3) did manage to score on its second possession though, regaining possession at the RBS 38 yard line.
The Huskies scored four plays later for a 6-0 lead.
Then, two minutes into the second stanza, North Greene struck again to extend its lead to 12-0.
The Huskies added two more touchdowns before halftime, creating a 24-point margin at the intermission.
An unsuccessful onside kick to start the second half allowed North Greene to begin its opening possession of the third quarter at the Bulldog 49 yard line.
Four plays later, the Huskies scored again and followed that with a successful two-point conversion, extending the lead to 32-0.
On its final possession of the third quarter, RBS sophomore quarterback Aubrey Link connected with freshman Will Massey for a 30-yard gain.
However, that progression ended with a turnover on downs.
North Greene responded with a 10-play, scoring drive that stretched the margin to 38 points.
In the fourth quarter, Link tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Massey to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
Later in the contest, RBS senior Drew Thompson had a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs host Whitwell (0-2) for homecoming on Friday. The Tigers suffered a 49-3 loss at South Pittsburg last Friday.
