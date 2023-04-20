The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad suffered back-to-back, 12-5 losses to Pickett County on April 10 and April 11.
The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad suffered back-to-back, 12-5 losses to Pickett County on April 10 and April 11.
The visiting Bobcats led just 5-0 in the first of those two contests before pulling away late.
Pickett County finished with seven hits but also took advantage of 11 walks, five errors and two hit batsmen.
The Bobcats scored multiple runs in four different innings, extending the lead to 9-0 with a four-run sixth and then to 12-1 with a three-run seventh.
The Bulldogs added four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Sophomore Aayden Cherry led RBS offensively with a single, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Cherry also pitched five innings.
Junior Chris Hackney, sophomore Jared White and sophomore Jayden White had the other hits for the Bulldogs, with Jayden White also driving in a run.
Hackney, sophomore Will Massey, and Brandon Templeton also scored runs for the Bulldogs.
• One day later, Pickett County scored in five of its six turns at-bat, taking advantage of 12 errors, five walks and two hit batsmen.
RBS scored a run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, cutting the Bobcat lead to 6-4.
However, Pickett County responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added five more in the sixth.
Cherry had two of his squad’s seven hits and drove in a run.
Hackney singled, drew a walk, scored two runs and drove in a run, and Massey singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Jared White pitched 5 1/3 innings.
