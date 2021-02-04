RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team fell behind 9-0 and couldn’t recover in a 53-30 loss to visiting Trousdale County on Jan. 26.
The two teams played in Hartsville on Dec. 18, with the Yellow Jackets rolling to a 77-20 victory.
In the rematch, four different players scored for Trousdale County in the early stages, and Andrew Ford came off of the bench to sink two 3-pointers later in the period.
Chris Hackney and Keaton Comer produced the only field goals for the Bulldogs in the opening period as RBS trailed 19-5 entering the second stanza.
Despite the Yellow Jackets substituting liberally throughout the contest, the lead continued to grow as Cameron Rankins scored six points in the second stanza.
Brayden Gooch’s three-point play and Landon Carver’s steal and ensuing transition layin concluded the first-half scoring and created a 34-11 margin at halftime.
Then, Rankins — who finished with a game-high 13 points — scored the first five points of the second half, though the two teams combined for just 14 points in the third period.
Hackney and senior teammate Cody Mea made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and freshman Aubrey Link sank a perimeter jump shot as well.
Fellow Bulldog freshman Colton Copas scored his squad’s final six points.
Copas and Hackney led the team offensively, scoring nine points each.
Eleven players scored for Trousdale County, which improved to 8-6 overall and to 6-4 in District 6-A play.
- RBS trailed from the outset in Friday evening’s 78-27 loss to visiting Pickett County.
The Bulldogs suffered a 75-16 setback at Pickett County on Jan. 5.
RBS (0-19 overall, 0-12 in District 6-A) trailed 23-8 after one period of play in the rematch, 48-17 at halftime and 67-22 after three quarters.
Hackney scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first half.
The rest of the Bulldog scoring is as follows: Copas 4 points, Mea 3, Link 1 and Will Massey 1.
Ten Bobcats scored, led by Heath Wattenburger’s 12 points. Teammate Zach Amonett scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter, and Will Amonett also scored 11 points.
Pickett County made six 3-pointers and shot 18 of 13 at the free-throw line, compared to 5 of 14 for RBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.