RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with visiting Clay County on Jan. 12, suffering a 55-23 loss.
“The score doesn’t indicate it, but I thought that was one of our better efforts,” RBS head coach Andrew Mullinix said. “I thought that we did as good of a job as we have all season of handling the (full-court) press.”
Junior guard Jordan Bohanan made a 3-pointer at the 6:55 mark, giving Red Boiling Springs a brief lead.
However, Clay County — which reached the Class A State Tournament last season — scored the next 21 points to build a 23-3 advantage.
RBS freshman guard Chris Hackney snapped the scoreless stretch by putting his own missed shot back up and in early in the second stanza, and senior teammate Keaton Comer made two 3-pointers later in the period.
However, Clay County continued the offensive onslaught, building a 43-11 lead by halftime.
Each team scored just 12 points in the second half.
The lead swelled to 41 points (55-14) when Andrew Smith made a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
Red Boiling Springs freshman Colton Copas scored the next seven points before classmate Aubrey Link concluded the scoring with an offensive putback in the final minute.
Copas finished with a team-high seven points, and Comer scored six.
Junior forward Grant Strong produced 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half for Clay County, which improved to 12-2 overall and to 6-0 in District 6-A play.
The Bulldogs stayed close early on, but Clarkrange gradually pulled
- away in Friday evening’s 65-42 setback.
RBS (0-15 overall, 0-8 in District 6-A) trailed 11-8 after one period of play, but Anthony Cottle and Haden Smith combined for 18 points in the second stanza as the Buffaloes extended their lead to 29-18 by halftime.
Cottle scored six more points in the third period as the margin swelled to 18 points (45-27) entering the fourth quarter.
Copas scored half of his team-high 14 points in the final period, and he was joined in double figures by Hackney (12 points).
Comer provided nine points (making three 3-pointers), and classmate Cody Mea finished with seven points.
Cottle and Smith finished with 23 and 19 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.