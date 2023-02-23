GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team staved off a late rally by No. 5 seed Clarkrange to capture a 61-58 win in a District 7-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Feb. 14 at Jackson County High School.
With the win, the Bulldogs moved on to the semifinal round and earned a berth in the Region 4-1A Tournament for the second consecutive season.
During the regular season, RBS suffered a 51-50 loss at Clarkrange before capturing a 65-42 win over the visiting Buffaloes in late January.
In the third meeting, the Bulldogs led most of the way and held on despite making just 6 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
RBS junior Colton Copas scored a game-high 21 points, and classmate Chris Hackney provided 16 points before fouling out with less than two minutes remaining.
Junior Riley Thompson scored 10 points, followed by Aubrey Link (8 points), Joe Birdwell (5) and Brenton Powell (1).
Jack Cordell led Clarkrange offensively with 20 points, and teammate Bryton Swallows scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.
In Saturday evening’s semifinal round, RBS suffered a 53-41 loss to Clay County.
Clay County defeated Red Boiling Springs by scores of 66-53 and 49-43 during the regular season.
Hackney scored a team-leading 16 points, and Link and Copas contributed nine and eight points, respectively.
Clay County advanced to face No. 3 seed Pickett County in Tuesday evening’s championship game, while RBS was slated to face No. 2 seed Gordonsville in the consolation game.
The regional tournament begins on Saturday evening, with the top two teams from each district hosting. Red Boiling Springs will be on the road on Saturday.
