GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team staved off a late rally by No. 5 seed Clarkrange to capture a 61-58 win in a District 7-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Feb. 14 at Jackson County High School.

With the win, the Bulldogs moved on to the semifinal round and earned a berth in the Region 4-1A Tournament for the second consecutive season.

