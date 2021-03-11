The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball squad enters the upcoming campaign with just 12 players.
However, the Bulldogs are hoping that the experience those players have acquired will prove beneficial.
“We’re extremely limited,” RBS ninth-year head coach Chris Dziekiewicz said. “They know it’s going to be a rough season, but they have the capability of competing in some games.”
Upperclassmen are expected to lead the Bulldog pitching staff, including junior Nicolas McCoy.
“They’re going to have to play well if we want to win,” Dziekiewicz said of those upperclassmen. “Come game time, (McCoy) will get his game face on. He’s been a little more than average consistency.”
Seniors Cody Mea and Kenyan Goolsby, along with junior Comen Raines, will also provide innings.
Goolsby is also expected to provide stability up the middle, playing centerfield.
“It’s maturity … when (Goolsby) was a sophomore, I expected too much of him,” Dziekiewicz said. “I just expected him to do too much, because I saw potential there. I believe it’s going to come out this year.
“He was working (a part-time job), but he quit his job for baseball season, to focus on his last year.”
Mea will be the starting first baseman, though Goolsby may play there when Mea pitches.
“In his first practice on the field, he looked really good, better than he ever has,” Dziekiewicz said of Mea.
Devin Justice is the team’s most experienced player, and he will transition to catcher after mostly being in the outfield in previous seasons.
“He’s tough,” Dziekiewicz said. “He started to become phenomenal in the outfield. I had to have somebody at catcher. He’s smart, and you need somebody smart back there.”
Raines could start at second base but may also play at shortstop when McCoy is on the mound.
Senior Hagan Wright is versatile enough to play multiple positions, including second base and third base.
“He’s comfortable,” Dziekiewicz said of Wright. “He worked really hard last year.”
Junior Preston Huffines is also an option at second base, and freshman Aubrey Link could play third base.
Senior Trevor Rojo is expected to be in leftfield but could also play centerfield.
“Trevor is the fastest kid on the team,” Dziekiewicz said. “This is only his second year even playing. Maybe, about halfway through the season, Trevor will surprise some people, about 12 or 15 games in, once he sees how things work.”
Junior Christian White could play in rightfield, and freshmen Thad Stark and Riley Thompson are also options in the outfield.
“They love baseball,” Dziekiewicz said. “They’re super … great personalities. It’s a great bunch of kids. It’s good attitudes. We couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids.”
Last season abruptly ended after the opening week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We played four games last year,” Dziekiewicz said. “We lost all four, but we played super in a good portion of those games. They felt good about themselves, just being able to compete. If they play well, there’s teams we can compete with and possibly win.”
Red Boiling Springs opens play with back-to-back district games on the road, playing at Pickett County on Monday and at Monterey on Tuesday.
