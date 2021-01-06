GORDONSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team fell into a 28-2 hole and never recovered in a 75-15 loss at Gordonsville on Dec. 29.
Tyler Gregory scored five points as the Tigers raced out to a 10-0 lead, taking advantage of multiple turnovers by the Bulldogs.
RBS senior center Cody Mea provided an interior basket to get his squad on the scoreboard, but the Gordonsville onslaught continued. Bryson Greer scored four consecutive points later in the period to create the 26-point margin.
Bulldog head coach Andrew Mullinix called three timeouts over the first 5:07, but it didn’t little to slow the Tigers.
Gordonsville had five substitutes on the court by the 1:54 mark of the opening period.
RBS senior guard Keaton Comer made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter, but David Driver’s mid-range jump shot sent the Tigers into the second stanza with a 30-5 lead.
The margin continued to swell in the second period, with Darrell Holt’s transition layin giving his squad a 47-10 lead by halftime.
The clock ran continuously in the second half due to the 35-point, mercy rule.
The Bulldogs produced just two field goals after halftime, a Chris Hackney basket in the third quarter and Colton Copas’ 3-pointer in the final period.
Copas made two 3-pointers to lead his squad offensively with six points. Only four players scored for RBS, which fell to 0-9 overall and to 0-3 in District 6-A play.
Conversely, 12 players scored for Gordonsville, which improved to 4-3 and was playing in its district opener. Will Dudney scored a team-high 13 points, and Driver and Gregory provided 12 and 11 points, respectively.
- The Bulldogs produced just 16 points over the first three quarters of Saturday evening’s 59-38 loss to visiting Clarkrange.
RBS trailed just 14-8 after one period of play but scored just four points in both the second and third quarters, resulting in a 29-12 deficit at halftime and a 45-16 margin entering the final period.
Comer made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 16 points, backed by Hackney (9 points), Copas (8), Riley Thompson (3) and Mea (2).
Haden Smith led the Buffaloes offensively with 16 points, and teammates Anthony Cottle and Conner LaRue scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
RBS fell to 0-4 in district play.
- The Bulldogs dropped to 0-11 overall with an 89-38 loss at Watertown on Monday evening.
RBS trailed by 13 points at halftime, but the Purple Tigers pulled away by scoring 40 points in the third quarter.
Nine Watertown players scored in the third quarter, with Will Hackett sinking three 3-pointers.
Thompson scored five poitns for the Bulldogs in the first quarter as RBS trailed 16-11 after one period of play, and Copas made three 3-pointers in the second stanza, though the margin swelled to 41-28 by halftime.
Copas scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Comer (6 points), Hackney (5), Thompson (5), Mea (4), Jordan Bohanan (3) and Aubrey Link (2).
Eli Scarlett led the Purple Tigers offensively with 20 points, and teamamtes Q. Hughes Malone and Brayden Consino scored 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Watertown made 16 of 20 free-throw attempts.
