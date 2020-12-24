HARTSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team fell behind 19-0 and never recovered in a 77-20 loss at Trousdale County last Friday evening.
It was the Bulldogs’ first action since suffering a loss at Smith County on Dec. 1. RBS had been quarantined since that time.
Some of the RBS players are still quarantined, but head coach Andrew Mullinix was able to return to the team last Wednesday.
However, the Bulldogs were overwhelmed by the Yellow Jackets early on, with Keenan Burnley scoring six of his squad’s first 16 points.
Tyler Dixon made a free throw late in the opening period to create the 19-point margin.
RBS ended the scoreless stretch when freshman Colton Copas made two free throws at the 1:03 mark of the opening period.
Alex Ford’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of the quarter created a 26-2 margin.
Bulldog freshman guard Chris Hackney tossed in a 12-foot jump shot at the 6:54 mark of the second stanza, which was the first field goal for RBS.
Hackney scored six points in the period, but Trousdale County (1-3, 1-1) scored the final 10 points of the half, six of which came from sophomore Brayden Gooch, to extend the lead to 35 points (46-11) at the intermission.
The margin was 48 points (64-16) entering the final period.
Twelve players scored for the Yellow Jackets, led by Ford’s 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Keenan Burnley (13 points), Gooch (11) and Cameron Rankins (10).
Hackney scored a team-high 12 points.
The Bulldogs didn’t score in the first quarter of Saturday evening’s 64-27 loss at Cannon County.
RBS (0-7) trailed 31-0 after one period of play, 43-10 at halftime and 63-16 entering the fourth quarter.
Gus Davenport scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter, and Lavell Rogers finished with 17 points.
Copas led the Bulldogs offensively with nine points, followed by Hackney (7 points), Cody Mea (6), Aubrey Link (4) and Caden Gregory (1).
