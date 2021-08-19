The Red Boiling Springs High School football team limited the Hendersonville junior varsity to two first downs and scored a second-quarter touchdown, ending its first action of last Friday night’s Industrial Bowl Jamboree with a 7-0 triumph at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
“I’m absolutely encouraged,” Bulldog head coach Sean Link said. “This is a different football team.
“Every practice, the game slows down for them. They are making better decisions and playing more aggressively.”
Commando running back Prince Vance ripped off a 21-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, but Hendersonville’s only other first down came thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“We get better every second on the football field,” Link said. “That’s something we haven’t done in the past.”
Four of Red Boiling Springs’ first five passes fell incomplete, but the Bulldog offense experiencd success after eighth-grader Houston Taylor recovered a fumble at his own 21 yard line on the first play of the second quarter.
Following an 8-yard shovel pass to freshman Will Massey, sophomore quarterback Aubrey Link completed a fourth-down pass to senior Christian White, who turned it into a 26-yard gain.
On the next play, Link completed a slant pattern to Massey, who ran to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.
On the two-point converion attempt, Link successfully completed a shovel pass to senior Jordan Bohanan for an 8-0 lead.
“They were really tight at the start,” Link said. “We had three incompletions in a row to start. Aubrey led them a little too far, but once Aubrey settled down, we only had two dropped passes after that.”
RBS freshman Austin Seber had a 55-yard touchdown run negated by a penalty on the contest’s final possession.
Then, Link completed a 16-yard pass to senior tight end Drew Thompson before Seber broke free for 12 yards as play ended.
“Offensively, we were able to push it down the field,” Link said. “We were able to mix it up. We wanted to see what our passing game looked like against quality teams. We don’t get that opportunity very often.”
Later in the evening, the Bulldogs faced the Christ Presbyterian Academy junior varsity, falling 21-0.
RBS fumbled on its opening possession, with Jake White dislodging the football and Reid Williford recovering.
Seven plays later, Joshua Mayernick capped a 60-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Two plays later, Jake White intercepted an overthrown pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Then, Braden Streeter dashed 60 yards to the end zone for the third CPA touchdown.
Hunter Walker’s third successful point-after touchdown kick created a 21-0 margin.
The Bulldogs responded with a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive.
Link completed passes of 31 and 9 yards to Massey, and the drive was capped by a pass that Link lofted into the end zone that went through the hands of a Lion defensive back and into Massey’s arms for a 30-yard touhdown.
Link’s successful conversion pass to White capped the scoring.
“We got a look at two different teams,” Link said. “It’s two ends of the spectrum.
“I wasn’t really displeased with our showing against CPA. There were just some defensive assignments that got mixed up.”
RBS opens the season on Friday, hosting the Webb School.
