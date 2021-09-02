For the second consecutive week, the Red Boiling Springs High School football team canceled its game due to COVID-19-related issues.
Due to having an increasing number of players out due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs made the decision to cancel two days before its season opener against the visiting Webb School on Aug. 18.
With a considerable number of players still not having returned by the early portion of last week, RBS elected to cancel its game last Saturday against the Middle Tennessee Heat, which was scheduled to be played at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
The Bulldog program took a full week off from practicing, from Aug. 18 through Aug. 24. They resumed conditioning with a limited roster last Wednesday and hope to be able to play Friday’s Region 4-1A opener against visiting Jo Byrns.
Due to two of its opponents who decided in the preseason to not field a team this fall, RBS had already been limited to a nine-game schedule.
Now, the Bulldogs have just seven regular-season games scheduled.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) allows football teams to play 10 regular-season games.
According to the TSSAA rules, the Webb School and the Middle Tennessee Heat will receive wins due to the forfeits, but RBS does not receive a loss as a result of COVID-19 impacting the team’s ability to compete.
The Red Boiling Springs Junior High football team was scheduled to host Jackson County last Thurday, but that contest was postponed due to COVID-19 issues as well.
The Red Boiling Springs High volleyball team was also dealing with injuries and absences due to COVID-19, prompting the Lady Bulldogs to cancel a match at Westmoreland on Aug. 24. However, the Lady Bulldogs returned to action two days later, playing their regularly-scheduled game at Gordonsville.
