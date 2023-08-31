RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team wasn’t able to keep up its torrid offensive production from its season opener, suffering a 19-6 loss to visiting Midway last Friday evening.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 61-0 victory at Sunbright.
However, RBS (1-1) was limited to one touchdown on Friday.
The Green Wave were coming off of a 29-12 loss to Sale Creek in their opener.
Each team lost a fumble in the first quarter of last Friday evening’s non-region clash.
Early in the second quarter, Midway’s Braden Buckner intercepted a pass that was intended Tyler Lancaster coming out of the backfield and returned it 30 yards for a Green Wave touchdown.
The Green Wave (1-1) forced two more turnovers in the second quarter, but the Bulldog defense didn’t allow any more points in the first half, keeping the margin at 7-0 at halftime.
The second half was more entertaining as both offenses finally came to life.
Late in the third quarter, RBS senior quarterback Aubrey Link lost a fumble that was scooped up by a Midway defender, giving the Green Wave the football in Bulldog territory.
Five plays later, Buckner scored again to give Midway a 13-0 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were attempting to rally, but a fumble by the Bulldogs would give the Green Wave the ball in Bulldog territory once again.
On the second play after the turnover, quarterback Brennan Reed connected with Buckner on a swing pass that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown, giving the Green Wave a 19-0 lead.
The Bulldog offense responded shortly thereafter.
Near the end of the game, the Bulldogs regained possession deep into Green Wave territory, and Link connected with sophomore Houston Taylor in the back of the end zone to prevent the shutout.
RBS travels to Byrdstown on Friday to face Pickett County. The Bobcats are 1-1, having suffered a 56-0 loss at Oakdale before capturing a 28-6 victory at Sunbright last Friday.
