CEDAR HILL — The Red Boiling Springs boys basketball squad concluded its season with a 58-47 loss at Jo Byrns in a Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Saturday evening.
The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed from District 7-1A after suffering a 69-27 loss to Gordonsville in last Tuesday’s 7-1A Tournament consolation game.
Jo Byrns won the District 8-1A Tournament with a 61-60 win over defending state champion East Robertson in the tournament’s championship game.
On Saturday, the Red Devils built an early lead and maintained it. Jo Byrns led 15-8 after one period of play, 27-18 at halftime and 37-29 entering the fourth quarter.
However, RBS tied the contest late in the third period before the Red Devils rebuilt it entering the fourth quarter.
Jo Byrns (18-8) won its fourth consecutive game. Bulldog junior Colton Copas scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and then added eight points in the final period.
He was joined in double figures by classmate Aubrey Link, who scored 10 points.
Joe Birdwell provided six points for RBS — which won five games this season and doesn’t lose any seniors — and both Chris Hackney and Riley Thompson contributed five points each.
Jacob Miller led the Red Devils offensively with 20 points.
Jo Byrns advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinal round, facing Pickett County (which opened region play with Saturday evening’s 56-43 win over Trousdale County).
