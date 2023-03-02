RBS BOYS HOOPS

Red Boiling Springs High junior forward Aubrey Link scored 10 points as the Bulldogs concluded their season with a 58-47 loss at Jo Byrns in a Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Saturday evening.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

CEDAR HILL — The Red Boiling Springs boys basketball squad concluded its season with a 58-47 loss at Jo Byrns in a Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed from District 7-1A after suffering a 69-27 loss to Gordonsville in last Tuesday’s 7-1A Tournament consolation game.

