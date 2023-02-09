RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team
rolled to a 47-33 victory over visiting Trousdale County on Friday evening.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 6:52 am
RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball team
rolled to a 47-33 victory over visiting Trousdale County on Friday evening.
The two teams met in Hartsville on Dec. 2, with the Yellow Jackets capturing a 53-32 win.
However, in the rematch, the Bulldogs led 24-7 at halftime.
“We out rebounded them by 15 and were great on defense,” Red Boiling Springs head coach Andrew Mullinix said.
RBS junior forward Aubrey Link led the way offensively with 24 points. Classmates Colton Copas and Riley Thompson provided 10 points and nine points, respectively.
The Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the first time this season. One week earlier, Red Boiling Springs captured a 65-42 victory over visiting Clarkrange.
