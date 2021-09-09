RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team was able to finally open its season last Friday evening, but visiting Jo Byrns claimed a 50-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
RBS wasn’t able to play its first two regularly-scheduled games due to COVID-19-related concerns. The Bulldogs were supposed to play Webb School and the Middle Tennessee Heat in weeks one and two
Jo Byrns came into week three sporting a 1-1 record, capturing a 14-0 win over Harpeth and suffering a 22-20 loss to McEwen.
Jo Byrns controlled play during the first quarter of Friday’s game.
RBS got the ball to start the night and had trouble getting anything going offensively. After going three and out, Jo Byrns took over and took little time to reach the end zone. After a holding call on their opening play, quarterback Ryan Dowlen kept the ball and ran 65 yards to put the Red Devils up 6-0.
The ensuing offensive drive for the Bulldogs ended at midfield after a pass was intercepted that was intended for freshman receiver Will Massey.
Jo Byrns got the ball on their own 49 yard line and then proceeded to put together an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown by Dowlen. The Red Devils successfully converted the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
On the next Bulldog offensive series, they had difficulty containing the Jo Byrns pass rush, which resulted in a safety for the Bulldogs and a 16-0 lead.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Red Devils had a short field and went 40 yards in five plays to make it 24-0.
The Bulldogs offensive struggles continued as they turned the ball over, once again giving Jo Byrns a short field. It took the Red Devils just two plays to punch it in the end zone, making the score 30-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs began find some offensive success in the second period. The quarter began with the Bulldogs having possession at their own 40 yard line. A swing pass from sophomore quarterback Aubrey Link to freshman Adrian Seber, who maneuvered to the Jo Byrns 49 yard line. The Bulldogs progressed to the Jo Byrns 45 yard line before a false start and an incomplete pass forced the Bulldogs to punt.
After the punt, Jo Byrns took over on their own 15 yard line, and on the first play, Dowlen completed a pass to receiver Antwaun Lucas, who raced 85 yards to put the Red Devils up 36-0.
The third quarter opened with the Bulldogs trying to find some life by attempting an onside kick. The onside kick was unsuccessful but the Bulldogs defense came through, holding the Red Devils at bay and forcing them to turn it over on downs.
The Bulldogs began their ensuing drive on their own 45yard line, but four plays into the drive, they turned the ball back over to the Red Devils.
Jo Byrns put together a 47-yard touchdown drive to extend the lead to 43-0.
Late in the third quarter, Jo Byrns had another drive stall out, which would result in a field-goal attempt. The snap on the attempt was errant, which resulted in the Jo Byrns holder to scramble and throw a touchdown pass to make the score 50-0.
Red Boiling Springs remains at home to host Cosby (0-3) on Friday evening. The Eagles have suffered losses to Sunbright (53-24), Unicoi County (44-0) and Jellico (34-26).
