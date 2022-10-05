The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs dropped to 3-4 on the season after a 62-7 loss Friday to Clay County in RBS’ second region matchup of the season.
The Bulldogs, in their other regional contest to date, lost to Jo Byrns, 38-7.
Friday night would be a rough game for RBS, which was unable to get anything going offensively or stop the Clay County offense.
Clay County had first possession and it took just five plays before Joseph Marcom took it in from one yard out to give Clay County an early 6-0 lead.
After the first score, RBS took over and had a promising first play. RBS ran a double handoff that ended up in Joseph Birdwell’s hands and he took it 29 yards to Clay County’s 35-yard line, but two plays later the Bulldogs fumbled, giving the ball back to Clay County. The rest of the first quarter would belong to Clay County as it scored three offensive touchdowns and had two interceptions for scores to make the score 35-0 after the first quarter.
Clay County did not slow down any in the second quarter. After taking a 42-0 lead, Clay County forced two more turnovers, one of which was a fumble that was taken down to the RBS 10 yard line. One play later, Clay scored again, and got another TD one play later on an interception that was returned for a touchdown. With 10 seconds left in the half, RBS punted, and Clay County’s return man, Austin Anderson, returned the kick to the end zone to make the score 62-0 at halftime.
In the second half, there were eight-minute quarters and a running clock. The third quarter was scoreless, but midway through the fourth quarter, RBS quarterback Aubrey Link hit Chris Hackney for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs their only touchdown of the game.
This week, RBS travels to play Caverna (Ky.) High School on Friday night. The following week, RBS will be off with a bye.
