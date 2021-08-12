WESTMORELAND — The Red Boiling High School football team was able to get its first taste of live action in a scrimmage last Friday as the Bulldogs traveled to Westmoreland to take on the Eagles.
The scrimmage format was five series of both the Eagles and Bulldogs running 10 plays each.
RBS is preparing to travel to Bell Buckle for its season opener against the Webb School on Aug. 20.
The first offensive series for the Bulldogs saw little success against the Eagle defense.
On the Eagles’ first offensive series, they were able to march down field, and on the ninth play of the drive, the Eagles scored on a 30 yard touchdown pass from Kamryn Eden to Logan Bonner.
On the second offensive series for RBS, the Bulldogs had trouble finding room to move the ball early in the series, but later in the offensive series, the Bulldogs were able to experience more success.
Sophomore quarterback Aubrey Link was able to complete passes of 11, 25 and 8 yards to Christian White, Drew Thompson, and Caden Gregory, respectively, but RBS was unable to punch it in for a touchdown.
The second offensive series for the Eagles was similar to their first offensive series as they slowly moved the football downfield.
On the third play of the series, Kooper Perry got loose for what looked to be a long touchdown for the Eagles, but Bulldog senior Drew Thompson chased him down before he could break loose.
On the last play of the series for the Eagles, Jordan Brock scored from 12 yards out to put the Eagles up by two touchdowns.
The third offensive series for both the Bulldogs and Eagles were uneventful, with neither team gaining much ground, but during the fourth offensive series for the Bulldogs, they were able to find room to move the ball.
The Bulldogs gained 60 yards of total offense in the their fourth offensive series, led by senior running back Jordan Bohanan. Bohanan had two big runs that went for 20 and 15 yards.
The last play off the series was a 3-yard completion from Link to White, but the Bulldogs came up just short of a touchdown.
On defense during the Eagles’ fourth offensive series, the Bulldogs recorded two sacks, which came from Link and Bohanan.
Then, on the last offensive series for the Bulldogs and Eagles, neither team had a lot of success moving the ball.
The Bulldogs travel to Lafayette on Friday, facing the Hendersonville High junior-varsity squad in the Industrial Bowl Jamboree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.